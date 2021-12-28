Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,246. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

