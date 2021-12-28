Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.11. 407,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.70. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

