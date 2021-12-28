Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 10,294 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 277,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

