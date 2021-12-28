Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $12.93 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,718. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

