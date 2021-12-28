Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.05

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.05 and traded as low as C$19.70. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$19.83, with a volume of 32,483 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCL.A. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

