Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.74. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $713.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.