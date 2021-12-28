Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.74. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $713.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

