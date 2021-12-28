Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $33.45 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,132.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 599,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 123.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of BX opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

