Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

