Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

