Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,721 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $261.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

