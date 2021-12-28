Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.27

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 9360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $858.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.