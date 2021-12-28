Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.08% of Trex worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

