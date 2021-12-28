Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.76

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.76 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.42). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.40), with a volume of 9,829 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £218.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

