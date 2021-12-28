TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. 63,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,361. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriMas by 132.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

