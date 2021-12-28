Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.