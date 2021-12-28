TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0786

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. TRON has a market cap of $8.01 billion and $1.35 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004006 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,861,015,248 coins and its circulating supply is 101,861,009,373 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

