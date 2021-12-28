TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 181,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

About TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

