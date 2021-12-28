TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,551.07

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $188,551.07 and $34,743.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00212586 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.