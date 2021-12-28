TrueFi Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $175.39 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

