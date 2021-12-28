TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

