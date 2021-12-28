Truegame (TGAME) Reaches Market Cap of $69,612.26

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $69,612.26 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

