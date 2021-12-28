TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3,675.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 1,491,674,308.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

