TrustToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007010 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.