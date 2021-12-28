TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0229 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $14.80 million and $501,149.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

