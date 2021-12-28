TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.63% of TTM Technologies worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 82.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

