Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turing.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 4,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.