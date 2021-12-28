Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.93. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

