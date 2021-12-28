TurtleCoin Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $110,775.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 118,557,310,051 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

