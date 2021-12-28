Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 279,025 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

