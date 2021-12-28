Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.46.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,541. Twilio has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

