Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TYL stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.58. 1,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

