Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.69.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
