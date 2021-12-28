Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

