Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE UBER opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

