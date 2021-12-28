Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $922,387.58 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $922,387.58 and approximately $307,369.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00441276 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

