UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 727.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

