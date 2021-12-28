UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 300.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.70% of UMH Properties worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

