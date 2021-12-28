Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $83,926.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.47 or 0.07900924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.73 or 0.99931691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

