UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.60

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

