Unido EP Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $973,205.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.02 or 0.07952406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.49 or 0.99885390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

