Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,047.41

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,047.41 ($54.41) and traded as low as GBX 3,947 ($53.06). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,952.50 ($53.13), with a volume of 346,952 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($64.52) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.41) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.46) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.18) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,231.82 ($56.89).

The firm has a market cap of £101.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,917 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,047.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

