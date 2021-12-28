Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.42

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and traded as low as $28.78. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 9,856 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 81.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.