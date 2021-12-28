Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.07

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.07 and last traded at $249.83, with a volume of 14225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

