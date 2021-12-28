United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,013,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,078 shares of company stock worth $7,543,052. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

