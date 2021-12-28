United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,013,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,078 shares of company stock worth $7,543,052. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
