United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.72 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.