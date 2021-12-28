United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,634,556 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $220,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

