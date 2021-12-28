United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.24

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.24 and last traded at $215.68, with a volume of 1495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.69.
The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.