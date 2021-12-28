United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.24

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.24 and last traded at $215.68, with a volume of 1495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.69.

The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,044 shares of company stock worth $11,875,192 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

