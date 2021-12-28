United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,106.50 ($14.87). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,093 ($14.69), with a volume of 214,931 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.11) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,059.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

