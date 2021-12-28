Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Universal Display worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.61. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

