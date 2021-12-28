Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

