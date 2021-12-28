Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.81 and last traded at $153.81. 17,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,142,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average is $214.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

